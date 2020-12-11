Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Clouds stream north as temps increase Friday

The mild conditions will last through the weekend
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday

Enjoy partly sunny skies Friday. Winds will be light from the south and southwest most of the day helping temperature warm into the middle to upper 60s. A few locations may reach 70° Friday afternoon. While rain is not likely, a stray shower may come onshore over Carteret County or the Outer Banks.

Saturday & Sunday

A ridge of high pressure will be anchored to the east of NC which will swing some moisture into the area Saturday and Sunday. A few coastal showers early Saturday are likely followed by partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be the bigger story as 70 degrees is possible for inland areas both Saturday and Sunday. A strong low pressure system will be developing to the west and impact the area late Sunday and through the day on Monday.

Monday

An area of low pressure will move up from the Gulf coast bringing a good coverage of rain to start the work week. Temps will turn cooler with morning highs Monday in the low to mid 50s, but temperatures may drop into the 40s during the afternoon. The rain will move out Monday evening, but the cooler air will stick around throughout next week.

Most Read

A woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon in her Greenville home.
Woman found dead in Greenville home identified
Vaccine Distribution (MGN image)
Which Eastern Carolina hospitals will get the vaccine? Here’s the list
This is an artist rendering of the expansion at Thermo Fisher.
Greenville pharmaceutical plant adding 500 new jobs
Greenville woman facing heroin charges
Woman facing heroin charges after special operations unit arrest
NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen
State will receive 85,800 vaccine doses in first wave

Latest News

Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse River at Kinston drops below major flood stage
Iota will bring catastrophic rains through Central America.
Hurricane Iota makes landfall as a category 4 storm
Weather Authority Forecast
Weather Authority Forecast for Monday, November 16th
Weather Authority Forecast For November 14, 2020
Weather Authority Forecast For November 14, 2020