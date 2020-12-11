Phillip’s Forecast: Clouds stream north as temps increase Friday

Friday

Enjoy partly sunny skies Friday. Winds will be light from the south and southwest most of the day helping temperature warm into the middle to upper 60s. A few locations may reach 70° Friday afternoon. While rain is not likely, a stray shower may come onshore over Carteret County or the Outer Banks.

Saturday & Sunday

A ridge of high pressure will be anchored to the east of NC which will swing some moisture into the area Saturday and Sunday. A few coastal showers early Saturday are likely followed by partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be the bigger story as 70 degrees is possible for inland areas both Saturday and Sunday. A strong low pressure system will be developing to the west and impact the area late Sunday and through the day on Monday.

Monday

An area of low pressure will move up from the Gulf coast bringing a good coverage of rain to start the work week. Temps will turn cooler with morning highs Monday in the low to mid 50s, but temperatures may drop into the 40s during the afternoon. The rain will move out Monday evening, but the cooler air will stick around throughout next week.