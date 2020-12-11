Advertisement

North Carolina’s uphill battle to build vaccine trust

An Elon University poll found less than half of North Carolinians would get a coronavirus vaccine.
Dr. Arin Piramzadian (left).
Dr. Arin Piramzadian (left).(WITN)
By Liam Collins
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is staring down a major fight to build trust with a new COVID-19 vaccine.

A new Elon University poll released Thursday morning found just 40% of people in the state would get a vaccine, with 39% of people in the state saying they need more information.

“Many North Carolinians are saying ‘we’re not so sure about us taking it right at this point,’” said Jason Husser, director of the Elon University poll. “They thought the vaccine had been developed too quickly. And they wanted to see more long-term data about people that took it several months ago.”

Elon University COVID-19 vaccine poll
Elon University COVID-19 vaccine poll(Elon University)

The poll is highlighting the uphill battle the state will face as the vaccine becomes widely available.

“It’s not enough,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, a traveling emergency room doctor and Chief Medical Officer of StarMed. “For us to have herd immunity from vaccinations, the goal is actually 80%.”

It’s a long way from the vaccine solving the public health crisis.

An FDA committee approved emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine Thursday. It now heads to the full FDA. Its trial has raised a few eyebrows over allergic reactions in at least four participants.

“Time is probably the most important factor to lead people to become less skeptical of the vaccine,” said Husser.

Health professionals claim there is more than enough time to gain the trust of the public. By the time the shot is more widely available by the summer, frontline hospital workers should have already received the vaccine.

“We understand the how mRNAs actually work,” said Piramzadian. “So, I’m not worried. I think come March and April timeframe, when everyone else is having access to the vaccines, people are going to feel more comfortable with it.”

Health officials expect the FDA to grant emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine. They also expect the agency to recommend people with severe allergies not take the vaccine until they properly investigate the reactions to the shot.

You can read the full Elon University poll here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon in her Greenville home.
Woman found dead in Greenville home identified
This is an artist rendering of the expansion at Thermo Fisher.
Greenville pharmaceutical plant adding 500 new jobs
Crash near Grimesland
UPDATE: Names released in fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 33 near Grimesland
Silver Alert for for 65-year-old Vicky Diane Brantley
Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville woman
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Another record day for virus hospitalizations; Pitt Co. tops 9,000 cases

Latest News

Craven County Schools report additional COVID-19 cases
GOP leaders, Cooper reach agreement on NC broadband money
Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht
Matt’s Forecast: Starting in the upper 30s Friday morning
Lumbee recognition deadline looms in Congress
Lumbee recognition deadline looms in Congress