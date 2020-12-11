New Bern Police seek information in armed robbery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men involved in an armed robbery.

Police say the robbery happened Wednesday night around 8:30 in the 600 block of Jimmies Creek Drive in New Bern.

Police have not released further information about the robbery.

Surveillance cameras captured pictures of two men at the scene.

The police department is asking for any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of these suspects.

You can call 252- 633-2020 with information.

