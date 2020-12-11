Advertisement

New Bern Police seek information in armed robbery

Pictures of suspects in New Bern armed robbery
Pictures of suspects in New Bern armed robbery(NBPD)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men involved in an armed robbery.

Police say the robbery happened Wednesday night around 8:30 in the 600 block of Jimmies Creek Drive in New Bern.

Police have not released further information about the robbery.

Surveillance cameras captured pictures of two men at the scene.

The police department is asking for any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of these suspects.

You can call 252- 633-2020 with information.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon in her Greenville home.
Woman found dead in Greenville home identified
This is an artist rendering of the expansion at Thermo Fisher.
Greenville pharmaceutical plant adding 500 new jobs
Crash near Grimesland
UPDATE: Names released in fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 33 near Grimesland
Silver Alert for for 65-year-old Vicky Diane Brantley
Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville woman
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Another record day for virus hospitalizations; Pitt Co. tops 9,000 cases

Latest News

Restaurants around Greenville help out Joy Soup Kitchen.
Restaurants step up to help local soup kitchen as need for food increases
Group holds first People City's Council meeting
Greenville area residents unite outside city hall to form “People’s City Council”
NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen
State will receive 85,800 vaccine doses in first wave
Sycamore Hill COVID-19 testing site to close next week
In one week, one less COVID-19 testing site in Pitt County