Nash County Deputies reporting theft, say hair is being cut from horses’ tails and likely being sold
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say that hair is being cut from horses’ tails and is likely being sold.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday that the thefts are being reported by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The office said in a statement that it has received reports that “unknown suspects” have been going to pastures to take the animals’ hair.

The office said in a statement that there is apparently ``high demand for horse hair and they are selling the hair.”

This is not the first time authorities have reported such thefts. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said in March that thieves had sheared the tail of a show horse named Thunder.

