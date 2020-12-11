Kinston hosts second food drive, free COVID-19 testing event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Kinston, along with Clinical Resourceful Laboratory and ADLA, hosted a second food drive and free COVID-19 testing event on Thursday.

Cars lined up at Grainger Stadium for people to get tested and take home a box of food if they wanted.

Kimberly Scott and Al Moore shared how they struggled to get by amid the pandemic.

“Just like medicine and bills and stuff like that,” Scott said, “That’s the whole main thing, and getting around.”

The Labor Department reported on Thursday the U.S. has hit its highest level of unemployment claims since Mid-September. More than 800,000 people filed for unemployment benefits.

In Kinston, some residents are on a tight budget, but with communities offering food and free COVID-19 testing, anything helps, Moore said.

“A lot of people need assistance that never needed it before, and now at least there is some help coming,” Moore said. “Hopefully, there’ll become a cure. They talk about vaccines, but we really need a cure.”

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said offering services like these is the least they could do.

“That’s something we must do, should be doing, especially at a time like this,” Hardy said. “We’re heavily involved in getting folks the rental assistance and the utility assistance, which is a must, so needed as they were laid off due to COVID-19. They’re out of work, they have kids at home, we have virtual learning/in-person learning, so there’s a lot that’s going into place now, so this is why we’re doing whatever’s necessary to help our community.”

Hardy said communication between state and local government is good, but there’s always room to do better.

“The state of North Carolina as a whole, we always can do better at trying to find resources for the folks who live in our state, especially at a time like this,” Hardy said.

Kinston resident Dennis Yates said he was unemployed at the beginning of the pandemic but employed again now.

“I mean, just keep looking and stay with it, that’s all you can do,” Yates said, empathizing with others.

Hardy said a few places are hiring in Kinston, but the key concern is to slow the spread of COVID-19 first, so people are healthy enough to work.

“All that we have is three W’s,” Hardy said. “If everybody does their part, we’ll be better.”

The next food drive and free COVID-19 testing event will be held at Grainger Stadium on Friday, Dec. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hardy said there are more events planned for the future.

