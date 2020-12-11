Jim’s Forecast: More clouds and warmer temps Friday

Friday

The average low this time of year is around 39 degrees and starting Friday morning, temperatures will be at or above that through the weekend. Winds will be light from the south and southwest most of the day helping temperature warm into the middle to upper 60s. A few locations may reach 70° Friday aftenroon. No rain is in the forecast, but the humidity will continue to climb resulting in more cloud cover.

Saturday & Sunday

A few adjustments have been made to the weekend forecast as our next system comes into view. A ridge of high pressure will be anchored to the east of NC and swing moisture into the area Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible, but overall coverage and intensity will be rather low. High temperatures will be the bigger story as a few 70 degree days will be in the forecast. A strong low pressure system will be developing to the west and impact the area late Sunday and through the day on Monday.

Monday

An area of low pressure will up from the Gulf coast bring a good coverage of rain to start the work week. Temps will stay cool in the low to mid 50s, ensuring no thunderstorms and no wintry precipitation, just chilly raindrops. The rain will move out Monday evening, but the cooler air will stick around throughout next week.