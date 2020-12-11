In one week, one less COVID-19 testing site in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In as soon as one week, you may have one less place to get a COVID-19 test.

The drive-thru site at Sycamore Hill Church on Hooker Road in Greenville will close down on December 16th. It popped up as an additional testing site in November through a partnership with the federal government, the church, and the Pitt County Health Department.

Compared to other testing sites that take hours, a registered nurse who works at the site says the wait times have been 5-15 minutes.

The surge site is meant to help underserved areas.

“Lower income areas, areas where transportation could be a challenge,” said the nurse, Susan Dove.

Henry Lewis drove through to get a test Thursday and says it’s been impactful in the community.

“African Americans have been impacted pretty severely by the virus,” he said. “We should take advantage of what’s available to us, especially when it’s already here for us to use.”

Though COVID cases continue to climb, the site is set to close in one week.

The Pitt County Health Department has not said why the particular site is closing mid-December. However, they do say it was meant to be a temporary site.

The state says they will continue to provide other state-funded free testing sites.

The free testing site had been extended another two weeks, last week. It will be open for one more week from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

