Hotel damaged in Hurricane Florence reopens

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - In 2018 Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on North Carolina, causing more than $100 million worth of damage in New Bern alone. Now two years later, a hotel heavily damaged in the storm is finally reopened in New Bern.

Hotel in downtown New Bern Reopens following Hurricane Florence Damage (WITN)

Melissa Riggle is the Executive Director for the Tourism Development Authority in Craven County. For her, the reopening of the DoubleTree Hotel couldn’t have come sooner.

“We couldn’t be happier about this, the DoubleTree is our largest hotel in Craven County it’s what we refer to as an anchor for tourism and it is a critical piece of what I call our tourism infrastructure, it’s right on the riverfront, and right next to the convention center, and in the heart of the historic district,” said Riggle.

The hotel has 99 guest rooms available and has undergone significant renovations since the hurricane. “What they have done is really amazing it looks beautiful, they redid all of the public space, they’ve redone all of the guest rooms, the meeting space, the bar, and restaurant are redone, and they did a great job the riverfront with those coastal colors,” said Riggle.

Now that the hotel is back in business, leaders in the community like Lynne Harakal with Swiss Bear Downtown Development say this reopening will have a ripple effect that will impact the area’s businesses and restaurants. “That was such a huge piece that was missing from downtown. We’ve had so many struggles over the last two years, and to finally get another 99 rooms online right in downtown is just a huge, huge blessing, especially at this point in time,” said Harakal.

Leaders say the hotel has also implemented directional signs, social distancing, and other COVID-19 precautions as they welcome guests back.

