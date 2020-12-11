Greenville area residents unite outside city hall to form “People’s City Council”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some Greenville area residents gathered outside city hall Thursday night to form what they call a “People’s City Council.” They met Thursday for their first time on Human Rights Day.

December 10, 2020 marks the 72nd anniversary of the signing of the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. The citizens’ group claims Greenville city leaders have failed the poor and people of color.

The “People’s City Council” will address concerns they say elected city leaders ignore.

According to the newly formed group, they will tackle community issues such as job opportunities, the Black Lives Matter Movement, affordable healthcare, and affordable housing.

The People’s City Council also wants to create a civilian police review board independent of law enforcement and having subpoena power.

Organizer Dedan Waciuii said, “There are a lot of people here in North Carolina who don’t get to speak and who gets trampled on and get overlooked by the city.”

Waciuii says Greenville City Council members mute Black citizens’ voices and cite a recent action as an example. They say the council muted local Black artists after approving a street art mural, then changing its message.

The message was initially approved to read “Black Lives Do Matter,” but the council voted to change the wording to “Unite Against Racism” without consulting the group that proposed creating the street mural.

