Advertisement

Greenville area residents unite outside city hall to form “People’s City Council”

Group holds first People City's Council meeting
Group holds first People City's Council meeting(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some Greenville area residents gathered outside city hall Thursday night to form what they call a “People’s City Council.” They met Thursday for their first time on Human Rights Day.

December 10, 2020 marks the 72nd anniversary of the signing of the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. The citizens’ group claims Greenville city leaders have failed the poor and people of color.

The “People’s City Council” will address concerns they say elected city leaders ignore.

According to the newly formed group, they will tackle community issues such as job opportunities, the Black Lives Matter Movement, affordable healthcare, and affordable housing.

The People’s City Council also wants to create a civilian police review board independent of law enforcement and having subpoena power.

Organizer Dedan Waciuii said, “There are a lot of people here in North Carolina who don’t get to speak and who gets trampled on and get overlooked by the city.”

Waciuii says Greenville City Council members mute Black citizens’ voices and cite a recent action as an example. They say the council muted local Black artists after approving a street art mural, then changing its message.

The message was initially approved to read “Black Lives Do Matter,” but the council voted to change the wording to “Unite Against Racism” without consulting the group that proposed creating the street mural.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon in her Greenville home.
Woman found dead in Greenville home identified
This is an artist rendering of the expansion at Thermo Fisher.
Greenville pharmaceutical plant adding 500 new jobs
Crash near Grimesland
UPDATE: Names released in fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 33 near Grimesland
Silver Alert for for 65-year-old Vicky Diane Brantley
Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville woman
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Another record day for virus hospitalizations; Pitt Co. tops 9,000 cases

Latest News

Restaurants around Greenville help out Joy Soup Kitchen.
Restaurants step up to help local soup kitchen as need for food increases
Pictures of suspects in New Bern armed robbery
New Bern Police seek information in armed robbery
NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen
State will receive 85,800 vaccine doses in first wave
Sycamore Hill COVID-19 testing site to close next week
In one week, one less COVID-19 testing site in Pitt County