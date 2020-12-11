Advertisement

Gardner, Miles carry ECU past North Florida, 73-67

North Florida vs. ECU Basketball
North Florida vs. ECU Basketball(WITN Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:29 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 20 points and 12 rebounds as ECU topped North Florida 73-67 on Thursday inside Minges Coliseum.

Full Game Recap and Box Score:

ECU Postgame Zoom Interviews: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N6KpV4c0jY

For just the fifth time in school history – and third time as a D-I program – the ECU men’s basketball team is 5-0 to start a season.

J.J. Miles had 16 points for the Pirates (5-0). Brandon Suggs added 10 points and Tristen Newton had eight assists.

Ryan Burkhardt had 15 points for the Ospreys (0-7). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 11 points and six rebounds, and Jonathan Aybar had nine rebounds.

Up next, the Pirates open conference play at SMU on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

