Four car crash shuts down part of I-40 in Raleigh

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) -A serious crash closed part of Interstate 40 East on Thursday night at around 10 p.m. in Raleigh near the Airport Boulevard Exit.

Four cars were involved in the crash and five people were taken to the hospital, officials said. At least two people were seriously injured after officials had to cut them out of a car.

Officials believe that one driver involved in the crash was possibly impaired.

A tip from a WRAL viewer said there was heavy traffic and several ambulances in the area.

