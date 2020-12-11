Advertisement

ECU to halt operations with Inter-generational Community Center

Inter-generational Community Center
Inter-generational Community Center(ecu.edu)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has announced it will no longer function as the principle financial and operational manager for the Inter-generational Community Center.

This comes amid financial and staffing challenges. The university joined the City of Greenville and Pitt Community College as partners in 2006 to help serve the West Greenville community.

Since its creation, IGCC has offered youth outreach and afterschool programs, as well as other community resources.

External grants to ECU that were used to support programs at IGCC have dwindled over the years. In addition, the long-time IGCC director is retiring, and the program coordinator accepted another position outside of ECU.

Some IGCC programs may be supported by certain ECU departments while the university and the city work together to support the center.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon in her Greenville home.
Woman found dead in Greenville home identified
This is an artist rendering of the expansion at Thermo Fisher.
Greenville pharmaceutical plant adding 500 new jobs
NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen
State will receive 85,800 vaccine doses in first wave
Vaccine Distribution (MGN image)
Which Eastern Carolina hospitals will get the vaccine? Here’s the list
Silver Alert for for 65-year-old Vicky Diane Brantley
Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville woman

Latest News

This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Edgecombe, Northampton and Wayne counties are reporting additional deaths
On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Statewide curfew goes into effect tonight
The Bear Grass Cub Scouts Pack 218 will still have their annual parade this Saturday, December...
Bear Grass Cub Scouts pack collecting toys for Toys for Tots
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: More clouds and warmer temps Friday