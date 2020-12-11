ECU to halt operations with Inter-generational Community Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has announced it will no longer function as the principle financial and operational manager for the Inter-generational Community Center.

This comes amid financial and staffing challenges. The university joined the City of Greenville and Pitt Community College as partners in 2006 to help serve the West Greenville community.

Since its creation, IGCC has offered youth outreach and afterschool programs, as well as other community resources.

“With our current financial situation at ECU, we simply can’t operate the center with only one full-time staff member and properly serve the community as well as it deserves.”

External grants to ECU that were used to support programs at IGCC have dwindled over the years. In addition, the long-time IGCC director is retiring, and the program coordinator accepted another position outside of ECU.

Some IGCC programs may be supported by certain ECU departments while the university and the city work together to support the center.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.