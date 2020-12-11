Advertisement

Duke won’t play more non-conference games

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Duke won’t play any more non-conference men’s basketball games in the regular season.

The school announced the move Thursday. That followed coronavirus-related postponements of three non-conference games this year, though only one had been rescheduled.

In a release, the school said it was a cautionary step due to the pandemic as well as allowing players to spend time with families over the Christmas holidays.

“This is the best decision we could make as a program, in making sure that we are doing the right thing for our players,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement.

Duke was originally scheduled to open Nov. 25 against Gardner-Webb, though that game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within the Runnin’ Bulldogs program. That game was eventually rescheduled for Dec. 19.

Games against Elon for Dec. 6 and Charleston Southern on Saturday had already been postponed as those programs paused team activities, with no make-up date for either.

Duke (2-2) has lost home games to No. 4 Michigan State and No. 6 Illinois. The Blue Devils open Atlantic Coast Conference play at Notre Dame next Wednesday, followed by a Dec. 29 visit from Pittsburgh

