Advertisement

Deputies use bait packages to catch porch pirates in Texas

By KTRK Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Deputies in Texas are leaving fake packages on doorsteps to bait porch pirates.

While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages they set out have tracking devices in them.

This allows deputies to monitor every move the box makes. Deputies then can swoop in on the people carrying the box and make an arrest.

Officials say the whole point of doing these operations is to make the public aware, so maybe the porch pirates think twice before taking anything left at a person’s front door.

They urge people to report package theft so deputies know where to set up next.

“It’s easy to call Amazon or FedEx and say my package was stolen, or I never received it, and some companies simply sends another package and the police are never notified,” Javier Urena with the sheriff’s office said.

Mail theft comes with serious jail time. Those caught can face up to five years in prison and fines.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon in her Greenville home.
Woman found dead in Greenville home identified
Greenville woman facing heroin charges
Woman facing heroin charges after special operations unit arrest
Vaccine Distribution (MGN image)
Which Eastern Carolina hospitals will get the vaccine? Here’s the list
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Daily new cases explode to 7,540
This is an artist rendering of the expansion at Thermo Fisher.
Greenville pharmaceutical plant adding 500 new jobs

Latest News

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Vicky Brantley.
Police ask people to check storage sheds, garages for missing Greenville woman
The first Americans could get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday or Tuesday.
Urgent timeline for U.S. COVID vaccine
UMO establishing Clergy Connection Initiative with $1 million in grants
University of Mount Olive establishing Clergy Connection with $1 million in grants
Nash County Deputies reporting theft, say hair is being cut from horses’ tails and likely being...
Nash County Deputies reporting theft, say hair is being cut from horses’ tails and likely being sold
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day