Craven County Schools report additional COVID-19 cases

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County School system reported additional COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The school system says, “We have been notified that we have two staff members and six students who have tested positive for COVID-19. This information was reported to the school system during the dates of December 8th- December 9th, 2020. This is not considered a cluster since the cases are not at the same school campus.”

The school system says school nurses, in consultation with the Craven County Health Department, have been investigating these cases and anyone who may have had close contact with the positive individuals in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms has been quarantined.

