Congressman Murphy among 106 Republican House members to join Texas lawsuit over presidential election

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan and Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy is among more than 100 lawmakers who signed on to a Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The amicus brief signed by 106 Republicans in Congress on Thursday supports a court filing in Texas claiming “unconstitutional irregularities” have “cast doubt” on the 2020 outcome and “the integrity of the American system of elections.”

Texas and its attorney general, Ken Paxton, filed the case on Tuesday. Seventeen other Republican attorneys general backed it on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump is calling it “the big one” among his ongoing legal challenges of the Nov. 3 election.

Murphy and five other GOP members of North Carolina’s delegation signed the brief, including Reps. Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson and David Rouzer.

Congressman Murphy Tweeted, “Proud to join in this fight to support President Trump.”

The lawsuit was filed against Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. It demands that the high court invalidate the states’ 62 total Electoral College votes. That’s an unprecedented remedy in American history: setting aside the votes of tens of millions of people, under the claim the Republican incumbent lost a chance at a second term due to widespread fraud.

Suits brought by Trump and his allies have failed repeatedly across the country, and the Supreme Court this week rejected a Republican bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Biden’s victory.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is among 23 attorneys general who filed a brief opposing the lawsuit.

“Today, I joined 22 other attorneys general in filing a brief with the United States Supreme Court opposing Texas’ radical, anti-democratic lawsuit. This suit seeks to overturn the will of the people by throwing out the votes of tens of millions of Americans. Court after court has determined that its factual allegations are false. The complaint asks the Supreme Court to simply ignore the voters in several states and order legislators in those states to replace the voters’ choice with their own. This represents a profound and outrageous rejection of democracy with no precedent in our nation’s history. It would also violate some of our nation’s most basic constitutional principles, including federalism and respect for state law. It frankly saddens me that our amicus brief is even necessary, but know that I will do whatever is necessary to protect people’s right to vote.”

You can read the entire amicus brief filed by the House of Representative members by clicking on the link below.

Amicus brief signed by 106 Republicans in Congress

