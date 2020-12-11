Chief justice shuts down most courts for next month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Most court cases are now on hold for the next month due to the surge in of COVID-19 cases.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley today ordered all non-essential, in-person court hearings to be postponed for 30 days. This begins on Monday.

Judicial employees have confirmed 291 positive cases since the pandemic began, and more than half of the county courthouses have been closed due to the virus. The state court system says just this week, eleven courthouses have seen closures.

“In light of the recent surge of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and in our courts, this pause is necessary to protect the health and safety of our court personnel and the public. Throughout the pandemic, we have moved an unprecedented amount of court work online, including hearings. Those efforts will allow us to limit in-person proceedings for the next few weeks while making sure our courts stay available to serve the public.”

Beasley says typically courts reduce their operations at the end of the year and many proceedings are being done remotely so the impact should be minimal.

