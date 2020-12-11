Advertisement

Chief justice shuts down most courts for next month

Most state courts will close on Monday.
Most state courts will close on Monday.(WITN)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Most court cases are now on hold for the next month due to the surge in of COVID-19 cases.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley today ordered all non-essential, in-person court hearings to be postponed for 30 days. This begins on Monday.

Judicial employees have confirmed 291 positive cases since the pandemic began, and more than half of the county courthouses have been closed due to the virus. The state court system says just this week, eleven courthouses have seen closures.

Beasley says typically courts reduce their operations at the end of the year and many proceedings are being done remotely so the impact should be minimal.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon in her Greenville home.
Woman found dead in Greenville home identified
Vaccine Distribution (MGN image)
Which Eastern Carolina hospitals will get the vaccine? Here’s the list
This is an artist rendering of the expansion at Thermo Fisher.
Greenville pharmaceutical plant adding 500 new jobs
Greenville woman facing heroin charges
Woman facing heroin charges after special operations unit arrest
NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen
State will receive 85,800 vaccine doses in first wave

Latest News

As of Monday, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in New York City,...
Cuomo reinstates NYC indoor dining ban to limit virus spread
Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021
NeeCee is the first known case of the virus in a snow leopard, according to the Zoo.
Snow leopard at Louisville Zoo tests positive for COVID-19
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Daily new cases explode to 7,540