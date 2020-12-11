Advertisement

Bear Grass Cub Scouts pack collecting toys for Toys for Tots

The Bear Grass Cub Scouts Pack 218 will still have their annual parade this Saturday, December...
The Bear Grass Cub Scouts Pack 218 will still have their annual parade this Saturday, December 12 starting at 10 a.m.(KMVT/KSVT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, NC (WITN) - Kids helping kids. That’s exactly what one cub scouts pack is doing this weekend.

Every year, the Bear Grass Cub Scouts Pack 218 come on WITN News at Sunrise to talk about their Toys for Tots collection drive. While they were not able to come to the studio because of the pandemic, they’re still giving back.

The scouts will still have their annual parade this Saturday, December 12 starting at 10 a.m. weather permitting. If it’s sunny, they’ll collect toys at the parade and have boxes at the Scout-hut at 1240 Cherry Lane for drop off. If it rains, they will accept toy donations at the Bear Grass Fire Department.

All toys must be unwrapped. Toys for Tots collects thousands of gifts for kids in the area each holiday season.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon in her Greenville home.
Woman found dead in Greenville home identified
This is an artist rendering of the expansion at Thermo Fisher.
Greenville pharmaceutical plant adding 500 new jobs
NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen
State will receive 85,800 vaccine doses in first wave
Vaccine Distribution (MGN image)
Which Eastern Carolina hospitals will get the vaccine? Here’s the list
Silver Alert for for 65-year-old Vicky Diane Brantley
Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville woman

Latest News

This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Edgecombe, Northampton and Wayne counties are reporting additional deaths
On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Statewide curfew goes into effect tonight
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: More clouds and warmer temps Friday
Greenville woman facing heroin charges
Woman facing heroin charges after special operations unit arrest