Bear Grass Cub Scouts pack collecting toys for Toys for Tots

MARTIN COUNTY, NC (WITN) - Kids helping kids. That’s exactly what one cub scouts pack is doing this weekend.

Every year, the Bear Grass Cub Scouts Pack 218 come on WITN News at Sunrise to talk about their Toys for Tots collection drive. While they were not able to come to the studio because of the pandemic, they’re still giving back.

The scouts will still have their annual parade this Saturday, December 12 starting at 10 a.m. weather permitting. If it’s sunny, they’ll collect toys at the parade and have boxes at the Scout-hut at 1240 Cherry Lane for drop off. If it rains, they will accept toy donations at the Bear Grass Fire Department.

All toys must be unwrapped. Toys for Tots collects thousands of gifts for kids in the area each holiday season.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.