Aurora Borealis not visible tonight

A weaker magnetic storm will leave the skies free of the Northern Lights
Northern Lights
Northern Lights(WJRT)
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

The possibility, while small, were elevated a bit earlier this week as a geomagnetic storm was expected to impact Earth on Thursday and Friday. Being so far south, it typically takes a rather strong storm for the Lights to shine in our area. The storm was originally forecast to be at what’s known as G3 strength, but as the finer details of the event unfolded this morning, the strength was downgraded to a G1. In that case, it was clear that the Northern Lights wouldn’t be visible in ENC.

It’s been about 10 years since the last Aurora Borealis sighting across ENC.

BUT! There is still something to see in our night sky even if the Norther Lights aren’t visible. Over the next few weeks Saturn and Jupiter will be slowly converging. They are located in the southwest horizon and is best viewed shortly after sunset or after 5:30pm.

