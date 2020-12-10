Which Eastern Carolina hospitals will get the vaccine? Here’s the list
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state Department of Health and Human Services says 53 hospitals across the state will be the first to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Eleven of those hospitals will be receiving advance shipments because they have enough ultra-cold storage on hand, while another 42 will get the vaccine once the FDA & CDC give their individual approval. Those 42 other hospitals have to keep the Pfizer vaccine on dry ice until it is used.
The state will initially receive 85,800 doses of the vaccine.
DHHS says nine Eastern Carolina hospitals are part of the 53 that will receive the vaccine.
- CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern - 975 doses (ultra-cold storage site)
- Carteret Health Care, Morehead City - 975 doses
- Nash UNC Health Care, Rocky Mount - 975 doses
- Onslow Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville - 975 doses
- UNC Lenoir Health Care, Kinston - 975 doses
- Vidant Medical Center, Greenville - 2925 doses
- Vidant North Hospital, Roanoke Rapids - 975 doses
- Wayne Memorial Hospital, Goldsboro - 975 doses
- Wilson Medical Center, Wilson - 975 doses
