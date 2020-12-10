Which Eastern Carolina hospitals will get the vaccine? Here’s the list

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state Department of Health and Human Services says 53 hospitals across the state will be the first to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Eleven of those hospitals will be receiving advance shipments because they have enough ultra-cold storage on hand, while another 42 will get the vaccine once the FDA & CDC give their individual approval. Those 42 other hospitals have to keep the Pfizer vaccine on dry ice until it is used.

The state will initially receive 85,800 doses of the vaccine.

DHHS says nine Eastern Carolina hospitals are part of the 53 that will receive the vaccine.

CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern - 975 doses (ultra-cold storage site)

Carteret Health Care, Morehead City - 975 doses

Nash UNC Health Care, Rocky Mount - 975 doses

Onslow Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville - 975 doses

UNC Lenoir Health Care, Kinston - 975 doses

Vidant Medical Center, Greenville - 2925 doses

Vidant North Hospital, Roanoke Rapids - 975 doses

Wayne Memorial Hospital, Goldsboro - 975 doses

Wilson Medical Center, Wilson - 975 doses

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.