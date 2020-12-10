Vidant Health giving away hundreds of fresh food boxes to residents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local healthcare provider is giving away hundreds of fresh food boxes to families during the holiday season. Employees with Vidant’s Community Health Improvement program gave away hundreds of fresh fruit boxes and produce to people in Greenville and Pitt County on Thursday.

Organizers say Eastern North Carolina has a high food insecurity rate, and the COVID pandemic has made hunger concerns worse. They say it’s crucial for people facing financial challenges to still have access to healthy food.

Melissa Roupe works with the health improvement program and sees the need growing daily.

She said, “Just seeing those numbers increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to provide people food to have for the holiday season. "

Additional food box give-a-way events are also planned in other counties that Vidant Health serves.

Check with local social services departments to find out when they’ll give out food boxes in your area.

