Thigh injury might put McCaffrey’s return to field on hold

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey protects the football as he runs drills...
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey protects the football as he runs drills during the NFL football team's training camp practice Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(AP Photo/Nell Redmond | AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A thigh injury could put Christian McCaffrey’s return to the field on hold.

The Panthers’ 2019 All-Pro running back, who has already missed nine games with a high ankle sprain and a shoulder sprain, was limited in practice Wednesday with a new injury to his thigh.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey tweaked his thigh last week during private workouts and it resurfaced on Wednesday. That has left his status for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos up in the air with Rhule now saying “we’ll see if he’s available to play versus the Broncos.”

McCaffrey has been terrific in the three games he’s played this season with 374 yards and six touchdowns. He’s been a huge playmaker in the red zone with the Panthers scoring touchdowns on eight of nine possessions when he’s on the field.

“We’ll get him treatment and see if we can get him better,” Rhule said. “I know how badly Christian wants to play. I know how badly Christian wants to help the Panthers win.”

When he spoke to the media on Monday McCaffrey did not mention the injury and said he felt “really great.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

