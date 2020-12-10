State will receive 85,800 vaccine doses in first wave

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials say they expect to receive 85,800 doses in the first wave of the Phizer COVID-19 vaccine.

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said they are waiting on the FDA to give emergency approval for the vaccine before it can be distributed to 11 hospitals across the state. That includes CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

The first to receive the vaccine will be frontline hospital workers, while the next phase would be for long-term care residents and staff.

Cohen said they still don’t know how much they will receive during the second week of the vaccine distribution.

Those getting the Pfizer vaccine will need a second dose 21 days later.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.