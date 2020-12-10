Advertisement

State clears the way for some with suspended licenses to return to the road

State leaders clear fees for people who lost driver's licenses because they couldn’t pay fines
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State court leaders have cleared fees for people who lost their driver’s licenses because they couldn’t afford to pay traffic fines. Judges say it only applies to minor registration, inspection, and seatbelt violations and not serious offenses like DUI’s, drag racing, or excessive speeding.

The move clears the way for thousands of North Carolinians to get their suspended licenses restored.

Court leaders say one major part of imposing judgments is ensuring people can pay any punishment handed down in court, but it hasn’t always happened in the past.

District Court Judge J. Corpening said, “We’re finding in looking at these drivers license cases is that there’s a significant number of people who haven’t paid and certainly passage of five years or ten years is a pretty good indicator. Their licenses have been revoked for that long that they can’t pay it because if they could, and they would have their license instead of tempting fate and getting behind the wheel of a car.”

Court leaders say they hope the decision to waive fees will allow people to hold their jobs, take care of their kids, and prevent people from driving without a license or insurance.

