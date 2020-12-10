Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville woman

Silver Alert for for 65-year-old Vicky Diane Brantley
Silver Alert for for 65-year-old Vicky Diane Brantley
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered Greenville woman.

You are asked to be on the lookout for 65-year-old Vicky Diane Brantley, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Brantley is 5′4″ 160 pounds, with gray/blonde curly shoulder length hair with bangs, and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark colored beanie cap, light jacket and dark pants. Her last known location was Stonehenge Dr and Mulberry Ln, in a wooded area.

Anyone with information about Brantley can call the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.

