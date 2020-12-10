Advertisement

Recall: Erectile dysfunction and depression pills bottled together by accident

The company said sildenafil and trazodone tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when...
The company said sildenafil and trazodone tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when they were bottled by a third-party vendor.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The pharmaceutical company Avkare is recalling two medications that are used to treat erectile dysfunction and severe depression.

The company said sildenafil and trazodone tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when they were bottled by a third-party vendor.

Products affected include:

  • Sildenafil tablets, lot No. 36884, expiration date 03/2022, bottle count 100, NDC No. 42291-748-01; and
  • Trazodone tablets, lot No. 36783, expiration date 06/2022, bottle count 1000 and NDC No. 42291-834-10

If taken, the medications can cause serious health concerns.

So far, Avkare says it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall. Those who have experienced problems that may be related to using this product should contact their physician.

For more information on this recall, contact AvKARE at 1-855-361-3993 Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon in her Greenville home.
Woman found dead in Greenville home identified
This is an artist rendering of the expansion at Thermo Fisher.
Greenville pharmaceutical plant adding 500 new jobs
Crash near Grimesland
UPDATE: Names released in fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 33 near Grimesland
Silver Alert for for 65-year-old Vicky Diane Brantley
Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville woman
On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Gov. Cooper to enact 10pm-5am stay-at-home order

Latest News

Bryan Oberc, Munster, Ind., tries out an AR-15 from Sig Sauer in the exhibition hall at the...
Gun restrictions face uphill battle even under Biden
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: This is an emergency supplemental to deal with what we have.
Pelosi: Can't go home without virus relief bill
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Across US and Europe, pandemic’s grip on economies tightens
Frank Quinn was last seen leaving the hospital in Morehead City on November 28th.
Missing Carteret County man found
FILE - The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington.
Justices rule Muslim men can sue FBI agents over no-fly list