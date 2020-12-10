Advertisement

Pope’s Midnight Mass to start early to respect COVID curfew

Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March.
Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will celebrate Midnight Mass earlier than usual to comply with Italy’s anti-coronavirus curfew and will deliver his Christmas and New Year’s blessings in ways that aim to prevent crowds from forming.

The Vatican on Thursday released the pope’s COVID-19 Christmas liturgical schedule.

It said the pope’s Dec. 24 Mass — which for years hasn’t been celebrated at midnight at all but at 9:30 p.m. to spare pontiffs from the late hour — will begin instead at 7:30 p.m. this year.

Italy has imposed a 10 p.m. nationwide curfew, as well as restaurant closures and other restrictions, to try to cut down on crowds forming following a surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths this fall.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon in her Greenville home.
Woman found dead in Greenville home identified
Crash near Grimesland
UPDATE: Names released in fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 33 near Grimesland
This is an artist rendering of the expansion at Thermo Fisher.
Greenville pharmaceutical plant adding 500 new jobs
On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Gov. Cooper to enact 10pm-5am stay-at-home order
This Dollar General was robbed Wednesday morning.
Lenoir County Dollar General robbed

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, John Carlos, left, and Tommie Smith pose for a photo...
AP Exclusive: USOPC hears athletes, won’t punish protesters
State will receive 85,800 vaccine doses in first wave
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March.
Vatican announces trip by Pope Francis to Iraq