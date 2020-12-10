Political science and legal experts weigh in on Texas election lawsuit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Attorney General of Texas is suing four battleground states in the Supreme Court for alleged unlawful election results.

Some political experts are calling this an unusual lawsuit and are concerned for future elections.

Marc Hetherington is a Political Science Professor at UNC.

“This is the kind of thing that happens when a losing side gets more and more desperate,” Hetherington said.

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxon is suing four swing states in the Supreme Court: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan—all of which Joe Biden has won. The lawsuit claims their election results are unconstitutional.

Hetherington says he’s never heard of a state suing other states over their election results.

“This lawsuit—I don’t think anybody has ever seen. This is been the first time there’s been any allegation like this or any suggestion that another state should throw out their votes because of something that Texas or some other state said,” Hetherington said.

And ECU Teaching Professor Hugh Lee has studied law and sees little demonstrated merit and believes the rules were followed.

“The idea of a state filing a lawsuit alleging a constitutional basis to overturn another state’s election is unprecedented and unusual,” Lee said.

Paxon argues the pandemic influenced these states to unlawfully manipulate the election rules, weakening ballot integrity. For example, the lawsuit claims 80,000 signatures were forged on absentee ballots in Georgia. This further supports The Trump campaign’s claims of election fraud.

“The basis of their challenge is that the states did not conduct their elections in compliance with Article II., Section I. of the constitution. That section of the constitution actually is fairly vague, because it essentially says it shall be left up to state legislatures to decide the method by which electors are chosen, but Texas is arguing that the method used in those four states is essentially so unreliable as to violate the due process clause,” Lee said.

However, political and legal experts say the lawsuit has no grounds.

“My prediction and my opinion is, it won’t go anywhere,”

“Bottom line is: it’s a frivolous piece of litigation that is not going to go anywhere in the federal court system,” Hetherington said.

Still, Hetherington worries this is a look at what’s to come for our elections hereafter.

“We’ve never seen anything like this in the past where one side—even sides that have been defeated by much, much smaller margins where they fought the outcome of the election. And it’s just... it’s a sad state, because this sets the precedent that maybe future losers will do exactly the same thing,” Hetherington said.

Hetherington said the time has passed to change anything.

Attorney general Paxon is also facing an F.B.I criminal investigation into him potentially abusing his office in connection to him helping a wealthy campaign donor, according to the Associated Press. Paxon denies this.

The office of attorney general Josh Stein says they will not be joining this lawsuit.

