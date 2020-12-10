Police to focus on complaints and education with new COVID-19 restrictions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper rolled out new COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, they instructed businesses to close at 10 p.m. and stop selling alcohol at 9 p.m.

Greenville police say they plan on enforcing the new rules in a similar way as before.

They say they’ll continue to respond to complaints brought to them but can’t afford to take a proactive approach.

“We are a 200 person department that’s divided between four shifts and specialized units,” explained Kristen Hunter, the Public Information Officer for Greenville Police. “We don’t have the manpower to check up on every single business within the city limits of Greenville.”

They will also focus on educating the public. However, they hope most people will try to be responsible themselves.

“What we’re really seeking is voluntary compliance,” said Hunter. “At the end of the day, if everybody abides by this order, it just means that everybody’s safe and healthy.”

Greenville’s mayor, P.J. Connelly, says they are not creating new ordinances for enforcement.

Connelly says the main way to enforce the rules is by spreading awareness. He says what can help is everyone wearing a mask and social distancing.

“I think we’re all getting kind of sick of it right now but we’ve found that those are the most impactful ways of being able to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Businesses could get a citation from police by breaking the rules, but that’s not happened to any of them yet.

Police ask those who have a complaint about a business to email them instead of using their emergency lines.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.