Phillip’s Forecast: Bright, beautiful and warmer Thursday

Thursday & Friday

The mercury will get back closer to average on Thursday with highs topping out in the upper 50s. High pressure will build over the Southeastern U.S. during the second half of the week and bring winds back around to the southwest by Friday. The warming trend will continue into Friday with temperatures warming quickly into the mid and upper 60s. Overnight lows slowly moderate as well with a return to 40s by Friday morning. The average high this time of year is 59 degrees.

Saturday & Sunday

A large frontal system will develop over the Midwest and approach the East Coast over the weekend. We’ll see increasing cloud cover lead to a few showers, but the better rain chances will likely come Sunday night into Monday as the front moves into the area. Southerly winds ahead of the front will lift the mercury well into the 60s to near 70° both Saturday and Sunday with the rain chance running around 20%. Low temperatures will only cool to the low 40s.