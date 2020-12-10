Advertisement

Martin General Hospital updates visitor restrictions due to COVID

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases and Martin County’s shift from a yellow to orange county, indicating substantial community spread, Martin General Hospital is limiting visitation to one healthy adult visitor per day per patient.

The new visitation rules go into effect Thursday, December 10th.

Visiting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No visitors will be allowed for COVID patients or those patients awaiting COVID test results. Other patient conditions may prohibit visitors as well.

Visitors are asked to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before entering the building, practice social distancing when you are in the hospital, and limit the personal belongings you bring with you. Masks are required at all times.

Those not feeling well are asked not to visit the hospital.

