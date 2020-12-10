Local leaders respond to upcoming modified “Stay at Home” order

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Cooper’s modified stay at home order takes effect Friday evening and imposes new curfews on non-essential businesses and their customers.

The order is getting mixed reactions from people in Eastern North Carolina.

According to Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail, the age group with the most active cases in the county has shifted to the 25-49 group, whom the director says will also be the most affected by the curfew.

Silvernail hopes that will discourage the younger population from attending late-night gatherings and possibly spreading COVID-19.

“We are social animals; we need that socialization, but we also need to do it responsibly to try to avoid getting the infection. And while many of us are going to ride this thing out just fine, the more of us that have it, the more easily the transmission of this, this infection is transmitted to folks who won’t do fine with it.”

Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy says he is against the mandate because it hurts businesses already struggling to stay afloat.

“Those interventions and guidelines are just not going to move the needle very much on sickness. What they will do is move the needle on businesses that have just been hanging on by a thread to stay alive and, in an effort to do good, I think we’re doing more harm than good,” said the Republican congressman.

Dr. Silvernail attributes Pitt County’s orange designation on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 risk map instead of red, in part to the county’s strong health care infrastructure.

“The good care that people get at Vidant has helped keep our case fatality rate down,” he said. “To have one of the largest hospitals on the east coast is really kind of an anomaly.”

However, Dr. Cohen reminds North Carolina hospital beds aren’t infinite, saying we must do our part to keep them vacant.

“Protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community right now. Your actions can keep people from getting sick, saving lives and making sure our hospitals can care for people, whether it’s for a heart attack or a car accident, or COVID-19,” said Cohen Tuesday.

Congressman Murphy says apart from mandating curfews, which he says hurts businesses, he agrees with other health guidelines, including wearing masks and distancing. He added he’ll gladly get a vaccination as soon as it’s available.

