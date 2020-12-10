Local Aquarium mourns the loss of one of their sharks

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - This week the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores had to say goodbye to one of the animals in their care after its health began to deteriorate. Leaders at the aquarium say they made the tough decision on Tuesday to euthanize the 12-year-old Sand Tiger named Jolene.

Sand Tiger Shark euthanized after becoming sick (WITN)

The shark had been under the careful watch of veterinarian staff for the past two years after they noticed skin lesions appeared on the animal/ Antibiotics and steroids had been enough to keep the shark healthy until recently.

“It was about two months ago that her appetite started decreasing so when we dosed her again with the medications she had been responding to really well in the past she just didn’t really get much better,” explained Dr. Emily Christiansen.

Christiansen has been the main veterinarian keeping an eye on the sand tiger shark, and she says that while it was a tough decision for her team and the others at the aquarium to make it was the right one, and it kept the shark from suffering.

For Aquarium Director Liz Baird, the decision to put down an animal is never easy, especially one that’s been in their care for the past ten years. “When you love an animal but sometimes you know that you have to make really tough decisions that are in the best interest of that animal so we had a team that came together to look at Jolene’s quality of life and to determine the very best thing that we could do for her,” said Baird.

Veterinarians have now performed a necropsy in the hopes of better understanding what happened to make Jolene sick. “We go a gross necropsy which is to actually open the animal up and looking at all of the organs, that can be informative if there is something obvious but a lot of times the changes really are microscopic which was the case with her,” said Christiansen.

They have also collected samples of each organ in the shark and those will be sent off to the NC State Vet program’s pathology department for further examination. Any answers that are found could then be shared with other aquariums in the hopes of keeping other sharks healthy. Christiansen says there is still so much that is not known surrounding sharks like Jolene.

The aquarium says they have received and outpouring of support for the community and say they are incredibly grateful for the kind messages and comments they have received.

