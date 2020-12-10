Lenoir County Public Schools offering four-day-a-week option for hybrid plan students

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Lenoir County Public School students currently going to school twice a week for face-to-face instruction can move to a four-day-a-week schedule in January provided public health guidelines can still be met at their school and in their classroom.

The Lenoir County Board of Education unanimously approved the expanded instructional schedule for K-12 students following the recommendation of Superintendent Brent Williams.

Parents must apply for their students to be part of the expanded schedule.

Applications will be handled through individual schools, where administrators will make direct contact with parents and caretakers of current face-to-face students by Friday, Dec. 11.

Under the hybrid, or Plan B, model LCPS adopted in late September, about 60 percent of students physically attend school on a staggered scheduled, half on Monday and Tuesday and half on Thursday and Friday. They combine those two days of classroom time with three days of remote instruction. Wednesday is a remote learning day for all students and a deep-cleaning day for schools; it would remain so under the new four-day option.

LCPS also offers a fully remote option where about 40 percent of students take part.

The new option, dubbed Plan B+, would begin with the second semester in January.

