Former Marine convicted of trying to smuggle guns into Haiti

Jacques Duroseau
Jacques Duroseau(U.S. Marine Corps)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A former Marine sergeant has been found guilty of trying to smuggle guns into his native Haiti to train the Haitian Army so they could engage in a foreign armed conflict.

Jacques Duroseau was a Marine sergeant living in Onslow County when federal prosecutors say he got onto an American Airlines flight at the New Bern airport with eight guns, some of which were bought in Jacksonville.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the firearms included a Ruger model Precision Rifle 300WIN MAG and a Spike’s Tactical model ST15, as well as a large amount of ammunition, riflescopes, and body armor.

Duroseau impersonated a high ranking military officer and pretended to be on military business, according to the feds.

“Duroseau, who previously held a position of trust within the Marine Corps, betrayed his service and deserves to be held accountable for his illicit attempt to smuggle weapons from the United States to Haiti for the purpose of training the Haitian military.”

Sean Devinny, NCIS special agent in charge of the Carolinas Field Office

The 34-year-old was found guilty after a three day trial of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the United States to Haiti, as well as transporting firearms without a license to the Haitian Army.

