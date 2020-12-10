Former Emerald Isle Commissioner passes away

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former Emerald Isle town commissioner has passed away.

Dorothy Marks, known as Doje, passed away last Friday at the age of 87. She was born and raised in New York, but moved to Emerald Isle with her husband in 1989.

In Emerald Isle, Marks was known as an active community member. She helped develop the volunteer ambulance service in the town and served as a town commissioner.

She passed away at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.