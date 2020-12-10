Elon University Poll finds about 40% of North Carolina residents will take COVID-19 vaccine

ELON, N.C. (WITN) - A new poll by Elon University finds about 40% of North Carolina residents say they will take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey, which included nearly 1,400 adults in the state, also found a nearly equal number of residents say “it depends,” while the remaining 20% of residents say they will not take the vaccine.

Elon University COVID-19 vaccine poll (Elon University)

Many of those who said they would receive the vaccine, say they view it as a way to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“I want to see my family, my aging parents who don’t want us potentially spreading it to them. I haven’t seen them in a year.”

Some residents who said they will not take vaccine, pointed to a lack of trust in the FDA, fear of potential side effects, and the view that taking the vaccine and wearing a mask infringe upon their individual rights.

“I do not trust taking a new vaccine. I feel as if they are unsure and they are just experimenting on people and this could turn out very badly.”

Elon University COVID-19 vaccine poll (Elon University)

Finally, those who said “it depends” or “not sure,” expressed concerns for a rushed approval process, as well as worries that others may need the vaccine more than they do.

The survey also found 56% of people agree the vaccine will help in preventing COVID-19. This compares to 37% who believe the vaccine could be more dangerous than the disease.

Elon University COVID-19 vaccine poll (Elon University)

The poll reports a majority of residents in the state support requiring vaccinations for employees of private companies, as well as students at college and universities and those in K-12 schools.

The Elon Poll was conducted between Dec. 4-6, and found that two-thirds of the state’s residents now personally know someone who has contracted coronavirus. That is up from half of residents in October.

The survey has a credibility interval of +/- 2.8%. The credibility interval is an accuracy measure for opt-in online surveys. A fuller explanation of the credibility interval and the survey methodology are available here.

