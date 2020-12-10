Advertisement

Electrolux donates truckload of kitchenware to United way

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A local manufacturer donated more than $150,000 worth of kitchenware and household goods to the community it calls home.

The Electrolux corporation, which has a plant in Kinston, donated an entire truckload of kitchenware to the Lenoir-Greene United Way.

More than 15 local nonprofits served by the United Way were then able to gather items including pots and pans, utensils, and bakeware to share with families in the communities they serve across several eastern Carolina counties.

Small appliances like garbage disposals and entire stainless steel cooking sets were made available free of charge for service organizations to distribute.

Volunteers say it will go a long way towards helping families facing challenges during the pandemic.

Miltia Grady Wheatley with Greene Lamp Community Action says, “We know it’s been tough this year for everyone so Greene Lamp to be able to be a part of something this great is awesome to be able to help our families at this time of the year.”

Wheatley says her organization will be able to share the donated items with families in nine eastern Carolina counties.

