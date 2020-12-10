ECU women’s hoops comes back to beat VCU, 58-55

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women’s basketball team outscored VCU by nine points in the fourth quarter to beat the Rams, 58-55, Wednesday inside Minges Coliseum.

Full Recap and Boxscore: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/12/9/womens-basketball-east-carolina-scores-comeback-win-over-vcu.aspx

ECU Postgame Zoom Interviews: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6lVT8UyL0o&feature=emb_title

The Pirates (2-3) wrapped up their non-conference schedule, while VCU (2-4) lost its second straight.

“We got better tonight,” said head coach Kim McNeill. “It wasn’t pretty for 40 minutes, but I really saw us focus on some of the things we’ve been working on the last couple of weeks, especially the last few days. Executing our offense. Running all the way through our stuff and creating easy opportunities for each other. We did a really good job of that tonight. We had some people step up and hit some big shots.”

Sophomore guard Taniyah Thompson matched her season-high scoring output with 19, while senior guard Lashonda Monk chipped in with 11 points of her own.

Next up, ECU begins its seventh season of American Athletic Conference play with a matchup against SMU on Wednesday, Dec. 16 in Dallas. However, a tip-off time or broadcast designation has not been announced by the league as of Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.