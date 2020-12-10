Advertisement

Coronavirus pandemic puts strain on charities

Salvation Army
Salvation Army(WLUC)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (NBC) - For many Americans, this holiday season will be anything but merry and bright.

With the pandemic putting millions of people out of work, more and more are unable to pay for their homes or put food on their tables.

The nation’s charities are trying to keep up with the demand.

The Salvation Army has seen a 155-percent increase in people it serves, while anticipating donations to its holiday red kettle drive will be cut in half.

They’re hopeful people who can help out will give online, and give of their time, as well.

Faced with unique challenges, charities are doing everything they can to make it safe and easy for people to give.

People who use Coinstar coin counting machines in supermarkets across the country have donated $125 million to charity, in change, over the past 20 years.

In a year which has seen issues of race and inequality brought to the forefront, the company has added the NAACP to its list of charity partners.

Donations support the NAACP’s many missions, from encouraging children’s love of learning through academic competitions to fostering economic empowerment by supporting small business creation.

It turns out, all that change adds up.

Click here to find Salvation Army locations in Eastern Carolina or to give online now.

