Camp Lejeune gives free Christmas trees to active-duty service members

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Trees for Troops gave out free Christmas trees to active duty service members and their families Wednesday at Camp Lejeune.

Marine Corps Community Services at Camp Lejeune partnered with FedEx and the Christmas Spirit Foundation again this year to distribute the trees.

The organizations distributed more than 243,000 trees to service members over the past 15 years. This year, Trees for Troops plans to give away 14,500 trees to 79 military bases through December 11th.

Troops gave out one tree per vehicle to service members with a valid military ID.

