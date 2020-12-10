Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s partners with Colin Kaepernick for new ‘Change the Whirled’ flavor

The non-dairy treat is made with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.
The non-dairy treat is made with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.(Source: Ben & Jerry's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Ben & Jerry’s and Colin Kaepernick are bringing pints of activism to the frozen dessert aisle.

The ice cream chain and former NFL quarterback have partnered for the new flavor “Change the Whirled.”

“We both care deeply about and focus much of our time and energy on advancing issues of social and racial justice,” the company’s website says. “We both think ice cream creates joy and is a great way to bring people together.”

The non-dairy treat is made with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.

The partnership will benefit Know Your Right Camps, a group that deals with issues of social and racial justice.

Kaepernick says all of his proceeds will go to the group with matching support from Ben & Jerry’s.

The former San Francisco 49ers star gained notoriety in 2016 when he chose to kneel during the national anthem to call attention to the issues of racial inequality and police brutality.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon in her Greenville home.
Woman found dead in Greenville home identified
This is an artist rendering of the expansion at Thermo Fisher.
Greenville pharmaceutical plant adding 500 new jobs
Crash near Grimesland
UPDATE: Names released in fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 33 near Grimesland
Silver Alert for for 65-year-old Vicky Diane Brantley
Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville woman
On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Gov. Cooper to enact 10pm-5am stay-at-home order

Latest News

Bryan Oberc, Munster, Ind., tries out an AR-15 from Sig Sauer in the exhibition hall at the...
Gun restrictions face uphill battle even under Biden
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: This is an emergency supplemental to deal with what we have.
Pelosi: Can't go home without virus relief bill
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Across US and Europe, pandemic’s grip on economies tightens
Frank Quinn was last seen leaving the hospital in Morehead City on November 28th.
Missing Carteret County man found
FILE - The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington.
Justices rule Muslim men can sue FBI agents over no-fly list