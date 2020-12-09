Vidant Health C.E.O. discourages holiday gatherings, nurses and doctors overwhelmed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The CEO of Vidant Health, Dr. Michael Waldrum, is sending out a warning about holiday gatherings.

Not only does the state’s department of health and human service’s data show record-high case increases and deaths, beating the previous records every day, but Waldrum says health professionals may become overwhelmed.

As the state’s health and human services department shows hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb in North Carolina, the same goes for hospitals in the East.

As Waldrum confirms, if the trajectory keeps going the way it is, it will overwhelm our nurses and doctors.

Dr. Waldrum says as we approach Christmas, we are at the highest level of a pandemic.

“We are approaching a very significant, catastrophic situation with overwhelming the capabilities of—frankly, it’s not the hospital and the beds, it’s that face I showed you—so, nurses and doctors.”

Three hundred thirty-eight deaths from COVID-19, over 58,000 cases since March—those are just the numbers across the Vidant Health system, according to Dr. Waldrum. He says 158 people are currently in Vidant hospitals. And it’s increasing, and at a faster rate than ever seen.

“The question for us is, can we stop that trajectory between now and when there is a solution to the pandemic,” Waldrum said. Waldrum says they also see the highest ventilator numbers, and at least 36 people are in the Intensive Care Unit, known as ICU.

“We’re seeing increased cases, which lead to—after about two weeks—to increased hospitalizations, and those will lead to deaths about a month to six weeks from now,” Waldrum said.

And even with the vaccine on the horizon, which Waldrum says should be available in the next two weeks, he says there is a 100 percent chance that COVID-19 will continue to spread when people gather for, say, a party where you’re eating and drinking, without masks.

“We have to stop congregating in groups without masks—by far, the most important thing.”

Waldrum says Pitt County has a significant contribution to Eastern Carolina COVID case count. According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the county currently has the highest case counts in the East and above the state average.

Waldrum says the hospital will focus on getting the vaccine first to healthcare workers and first-responders caring for coronavirus patients.

