Two members of Governor Cooper’s Cabinet won’t return

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Two members of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet won’t remain in their posts as his second term begins next month.

The Democratic governor said on Tuesday that Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry Hall and Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Susi Hamilton are leaving their jobs in the coming weeks.

Cooper didn’t immediately announce their successors, who like other Cabinet secretaries are subject to state Senate confirmation.

Hamilton and Hall were state House members when Cooper picked them for his administration. The governor also says the search for a permanent secretary of the Department of Information Technology is underway.

