Teacher of the Week: Travis Midgette from S.W. Snowden in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for December 9 is Travis Midgette from S.W. Snowden in Beaufort County.

Born and raised in Aurora, he is now teaching math at the middle school he attended.

During his high school years, he honed in on his athletic abilities, which led to both basketball and track and field scholarships. He made the decision to sign his National Letter of Intent for Track and Field at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

After receiving numerous academic recognitions, like the Hinton-James “Most Outstanding” Student Award, the Minority Excellence in Leadership Award and athletic accolades, it was not enough to complete his Bachelor of Arts degree in 2008.

Due to personal circumstances, Midgette made the decision to leave school his senior year and began a career in business and finance affairs. After a few successful years in the workforce, he made his way back to UNCW in the fall of 2018 to explore other professional opportunities. Midgette graduated in May with a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with plans to obtain his Masters of Public Administration.

Midgette lives by the motto, “The greatest threat to being all that you can be, is by being satisfied with who you are.” He says this reminds him to live by example and to encourage others to always be great, especially his students.

The person who nominated Mr. Midgette wrote, “I want to nominate Travis Midgette for WITN’s Teacher of the Week.

Mr. Midgette is the middle school math teacher at S.W. Snowden in Aurora, NC. He teaches math to all students in grade 6th-8th.

Although this is his first year teaching, he has hit the ground running. Mr. Midgette is very caring and compassionate; however, he holds his students to a high standard.

Mr. Midgette spends countless hours outside of the typical 7:30-3:00 school day, ensuring that his students learn and comprehend the math materials. Parents have praised Mr. Midgette for offering students virtual tutoring sessions whenever a student needs assistants. Mr. Midgette has even tutored students at 9:00 at night.

If you ride, pass S.W. Snowden at 9:30 p.m. there is a strong possibility that you will see Mr. Midgette’s car in the parking lot. Mr. Midgette strives to ensure that his students’ virtual experience mimics their face-to-face experience. As a first year teacher, Mr. Midgette is rocking it!”

Congratulations Mr. Midgette!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.