Some Hertford residents to remain out of their homes overnight due to natural gas leak

HERTFORD, N.C. (WITN) -Some Hertford residents will not be heading back home overnight as crews continue to assess a natural gas leak.

A major transmission line for Piedmont Natural Gas was cut Tuesday morning during construction at the Wynne Fork Road bridge.

Additional personnel from Piedmont Natural Gas arrived where It was determined that residents living on Gaston Drive could return home if they wanted to. Residents living at the intersection of Wynne Fork Rd. and Whedbee Drive near the bridge have been sent to hotels for the night.

Perquimans County Emergency Services say they are still receiving numerous reports of a gas smell in surrounding areas and Piedmont Natural Gas personnel are following up on each of those. They say this smell is an additive that is not harmful, and it will be present for an extended period of time.

It’s currently not known how long repairs will take.

