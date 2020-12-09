Advertisement

Sharpe scores 13 but No. 16 UNC falls to No. 3 Iowa, 93-80

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams reacts to a call against his team during the second half...
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams reacts to a call against his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 93-80. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jordan Bohannon scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 3 Iowa, and the Hawkeyes beat No. 16 North Carolina 93-80 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Tuesday night.

Luka Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 34 points per game, had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (4-0). It was the 24th double-double of Garza’s career, but he had his streak of 19 consecutive games of scoring 20 points or more snapped.

Bohannon, a senior who missed most of last season after undergoing hip surgery in December, had scored 11 points in Iowa’s first three games this season. But he got hot from 3-point range, making 7 of 16 attempts, and converted his only shot from inside the arc.

Garrison Brooks scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures for the Tar Heels (3-2). Day’Ron Sharpe had 13 points and RJ Davis had 12.

CJ Fredrick had 21 points and Joe Wieskamp added 19 for the Hawkeyes. Frederick, Wieskamp and Bohannon had all 17 of Iowa’s 3-pointers.

Iowa opened the game with an 11-2 run and led by as much as 17 points in the first half before taking a 43-31 halftime lead on Fredrick’s 3-pointer.

North Carolina opened the second half on a 14-5 run and got to within one point three times before eventually taking a 66-65 lead with 9:52 left on two free throws by Davis.

Iowa answered with a 16-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Bohannon with 6:57 to play, and the Hawkeyes wouldn’t trail again.

BROOKS STARTS

Brooks, who was questionable with an ankle injury, started and played 33 minutes. He was injured during the Dec. 2 championship game of the relocated Maui Invitational against Texas.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa got its first win over a ranked team this season. The Hawkeyes opened with victories against North Carolina Central, Southern and Western Illinois. Both of the Tar Heels’ losses have come against ranked opponents.

UP NEXT

North Carolina had been scheduled to play Elon on Saturday, but the game was postponed. The Tar Heels play Ohio State on Dec. 19.

Iowa hosts Iowa State on Friday. The Hawkeyes have won three of the last four against their rival.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

