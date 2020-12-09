ReLeaf Washington adds trees to BCCC campus

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Several new trees at Beaufort County Community College will do more than just make the campus look better.

ReLeaf Washington, in partnership with Beaufort County Community College, planted six trees on the college’s campus this week to compliment a newly constructed wetland developed by Sound Rivers.

The .2 acre wetland captures the first 1.5 inches of rainfall from surrounding rooftops and parking lots on 18 acres and slowly releases it into Broad Creek over the course of three days, removing pollution in the process.

The wetlands can hold 140,000 gallons of stormwater.

The addition of trees, three winterberries, a bald cypress, a sweet bay magnolia, and an Atlantic white cedar, will help to further clean the water while beautifying the project and creating wildlife habitat.

ReLeaf Washington’s mission is to plant, promote, and protect trees in and around Washington.

The project was made possible and funded in part by Clay Carter, BCCC’s director of personal enrichment and ReLeaf member.

