Police: North Carolina man assaulted family that displayed Black Lives Matter sign

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORSYTHE COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say that a white man has been accused of assaulting two family members whose car displayed a homemade Black Lives Matter sign and a sign honoring Breonna Taylor.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Wednesday that the incident occurred Dec. 3 in Forsythe County. Arrest warrants said that 55-year-old Rod Steven Sturdy of Lewisville faces two misdemeanor charges of simple assault and assault on a female after punching a woman her juvenile brother in the face.

Helen Parsonage, the family’s attorney, said Sturdy blocked the family’s car in a parking lot and used racist language. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman confirmed that Sturdy used racist language.

