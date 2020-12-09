Pine Valley Road in Jacksonville closed to through traffic Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -To finish repairs on Pine Valley Road in Jacksonville, the site will again be closed Wednesday to through traffic.

The work will be centered near 896 Pine Valley Road where a major sewer line failed.

Local traffic will be allowed up to that point, but not through the work site.

Through traffic that normally uses Pine Valley Road should detour by using Winthrope Way and Huff Drive.

Work is expected to begin at about 9:00 am, Wednesday, December 9, and take most of the day.

